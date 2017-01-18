Sports Listen

Are pay and hiring freezes on the way?

January 18, 2017 4:49 am
Current and former federal and postal workers are hearing plenty of targeted bad news. They are hearing and reading that pay raises will be frozen and hiring will be stopped — which means a lot more work for those still on the payroll.

Future hires could be a sorry, scared lot if Congress dumps civil service rules and makes them “at will” employees — meaning they could be fired almost anytime, for any reason. Oh, and Congress might also revive an 1876-vintage gem  that would allow any member of Congress to cut the salary of any member of the federal civil service.

So what are the real threats to feds and what is the likelihood they will become law? Tune into this week’s Your Turnwhen Greg Stanford, director of government affairs for the Federal Managers Association, joins host Mike Causey to talk about the pay and hiring freeze forecasts, and the threat to federal civil service retirement benefits.

You can listen online, or in the Washington metro area on 50,000-watt 1500 AM.  You can also dial 712-432-5393 to listen live from any phone. If you have questions there are two options: Call during the show at 202-465-3080, or you can email questions to Mike before the show at mcausey@federalnewsradio.com.

