TSP tips for 2017

By the time they are mature wage-earners, eligible to invest in the federal Thrift Savings Plan, most people know the cardinal rule of long-haul investing: Buy low and sell high.

Financial planner Arthur Stein said typically “many investors panic and sell after markets begin declining or even hit bottom.” That’s the selling low part. Later, when things get better, Stein says these same people tend to buy when markets — and share prices — are “at or near their peaks.”

So what should you consider when planning your TSP investment strategies for 2017?

