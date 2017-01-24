Sports Listen

TSP tips for 2017

January 24, 2017 5:16 pm
By the time they are mature wage-earners, eligible to invest in the federal Thrift Savings Plan, most people know the cardinal rule of long-haul investing: Buy low and sell high.

Financial planner Arthur Stein said typically “many investors panic and sell after markets begin declining or even hit bottom.” That’s the selling low part. Later, when things get better, Stein says these same people tend to buy when markets — and share prices — are “at or near their peaks.”

So what should you consider when planning your TSP investment strategies for 2017?

Find out when Stein joins host Mike Causey on today’s Your Turn radio show. Listen if you can either at Federal News Radio or in the D.C. area on 1500 AM. If you have questions for him, email them to Mike before showtime (10 a.m. EST). If you can’t listen live, the show will be archived on our Your Turn page.

