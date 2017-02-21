Sports Listen

Investing in the TSP

February 21, 2017 5:48 pm < a min read
This week on “Your Turn”, host Mike Causey speaks with Kim Weaver, director of external affairs for the federal Thrift Savings Plan.

Weaver will explain what the TSP is, how it works, who oversees it and she answers some questions from listeners.

So if you want more information on how the TSP operates, listen to the show either at Federal News Radio or in the D.C. area on 1500 AM.  You can also dial 712-432-5393 during the program to listen live from any phone.

Federal News Radio Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 712-432-5393 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6409 0.0038 0.61%
L 2020 25.0260 0.0068 1.04%
L 2030 27.7096 0.0094 1.48%
L 2040 29.7502 0.0110 1.70%
L 2050 17.0168 0.0065 1.91%
G Fund 15.2344 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5362 0.0237 0.23%
C Fund 32.5153 0.0549 1.90%
S Fund 43.1201 0.0607 2.16%
I Fund 25.6715 -0.0650 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.