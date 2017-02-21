Investing in the TSP

This week on “Your Turn”, host Mike Causey speaks with Kim Weaver, director of external affairs for the federal Thrift Savings Plan.

Weaver will explain what the TSP is, how it works, who oversees it and she answers some questions from listeners.

So if you want more information on how the TSP operates, listen to the show either at Federal News Radio or in the D.C. area on 1500 AM. You can also dial 712-432-5393 during the program to listen live from any phone.