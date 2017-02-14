Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Your Turn

Home » Mike Causey » Your Turn » Surviving the transition

Surviving the transition

February 14, 2017 4:59 pm < a min read
Share

This week on “Your Turn”, host Mike Causey will talk with Federal News Radio reporter Nicole Ogryskowho’s been diving into the complex hiring-freeze imposed by President Donald Trump.

She is also trying to figure out who’s been tracking five to eight bills that, if they become law, could impact your career big time. In the worse-case scenario they would, among other things, make it much easier for your boss to fire you, allow individual members of Congress to single out individuals for a pay cut, weaken the power of unions, etc., and make it much, much easier to fire you.

If you’re in the upper levels of the civil service, stay tuned for a chat with Carol Bonosaro. She’s the retired president of the Senior Executives Association and she’s got lots of tips for surviving — maybe thriving — the transition. That’s 10 a.m. EST at www.federalnewsradio.com or in the D.C. area, 1500 AM.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018
Topics:
Benefits Carol Bonosaro federal hiring freeze federal unions Hiring/Retention Mike Causey Nicole Ogrysko Pay Pay & Benefits Retirement Senior Executives Association Unions Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance Your Turn
Leave A Comment
Home » Mike Causey » Your Turn » Surviving the transition
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.

Host Mike Causey

Federal News Radio Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 712-432-5393 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

Today in History

1903: Department of Commerce and Labor created

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor lifts weights during the Ike Strength Fest competition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended