TSP: Should you dare to be dull?

|Mar 20, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7202
|-0.0018
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.1942
|-0.0128
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.9646
|-0.0264
|3.47%
|L 2040
|30.0577
|-0.0354
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.2106
|-0.0244
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2652
|0.0030
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.5211
|0.0301
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.8836
|-0.0653
|5.95%
|S Fund
|42.8203
|-0.2099
|4.66%
|I Fund
|26.4134
|0.0059
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.