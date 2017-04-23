Sports Listen

All things AAS & FEDSIM

April 23, 2017 6:21 pm < a min read
Download audio

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews Tom Howder, the assistant commissioner for GSA’s Office of Assisted Acquisition Services (AAS) and Chris Hamm, director of FEDSIM (part of AAS), on how the government is acquiring IT products and services and where AAS fits.

Head shots of Howder and Hamm
Tom Howder & Chris Hamm

Topics include:

  • how AAS and FEDSIM work with federal agencies on determining the best methods acquiring IT products and professional services
  • how AAS often works for an agency to develop and deploy an acquisition that is technically difficult or beyond the capability to the agency contract shop
  • how AAS and FEDSIM drive business to other existing contracts, like OASIS, Alliant, SEWP and the NITAAC contracts
  • the creation of special contracts like the CDM BPA

