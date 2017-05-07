Sports Listen

Tech spending in FY 2017

May 7, 2017 10:33 pm < a min read
Headshots of O'Keefe and Wiedermann
Tomas O’Keefe & Chris Wiedermann, immixGroup

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews Tomas O’Keefe and Chris Wiedermann, both market research consultants at immixGroup (an Arrow Company) regarding tech spending in the balance of FY 2017.

Topics discussed include:

  • DHS IT initiatives
  • NASA opportunities
  • trends at the VA
  • mobile devices and security
  • IOT security

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.

