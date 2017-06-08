Sports Listen

All things content: Tales from two Lisa’s

June 8, 2017 5:17 pm < a min read
(This show originally aired on May 29, 2017)

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower is joined by Lisa DeLuca  and Lisa Dezzutti for a wide ranging discussion on content marketing, predicated in part o Market Connections new Federal Content Marketing study.

Head shot of DeLuca and Dezzutti
Lisa DeLuca & Lisa Dezzutti

Topics discussed include:

  • overall value and role of content in the government market
  • content as influencer before and during the procurement process
  • using content to support a specific area of expertise
  • types of content preferred by feds vs contractors
  • gated vs ungated content & when to gate
  • most frequently viewed content types

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

