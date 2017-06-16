The state of the federal IT channel

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.
|L Income
|18.9666
|-0.0247
|2.80%
|L 2020
|25.6837
|-0.0658
|4.59%
|L 2030
|28.7165
|-0.1163
|6.52%
|L 2040
|30.9710
|-0.1479
|7.46%
|L 2050
|17.7841
|-0.0965
|8.30%
|G Fund
|15.3496
|0.0009
|0.98%
|F Fund
|17.9449
|-0.0225
|2.57%
|C Fund
|33.8699
|-0.0695
|8.67%
|S Fund
|43.8921
|-0.2031
|4.96%
|I Fund
|27.9573
|-0.4279
|14.31%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.