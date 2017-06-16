Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Amtower Off-Center

Home » Radio Interviews » Amtower Off-Center » The state of the…

The state of the federal IT channel

June 16, 2017 5:26 pm < a min read
Share

Download audio

Head shot of Bob Laclede
Bob Laclede, principal & owner, RPL Solutions LLC

(This show originally aired on May 22, 2017)

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews government channel guru Bob Laclede  on the state of the government IT channel.

Topics include:

  • the roles of OEMs, distributors, VADs and VARs
  • how the channel works in the federal arena
  • key players
  • recent developments in the GovCon channel

 

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Amtower Off-Center Bob Laclede Carahsoft Contracts/Awards dlt solutions GovCon immixGroup Ingram Micro LPTA Mark Amtower OEMs Radio Interviews RPL Solutions LLC TDR TechData VADs VARs
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Amtower Off-Center » The state of the…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.