All things AAS & FEDSIM

(This show originally aired on April 24, 2017)

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews Tom Howder, the assistant commissioner for GSA’s Office of Assisted Acquisition Services (AAS) and Chris Hamm, director of FEDSIM (part of AAS), on how the government is acquiring IT products and services and where AAS fits.

Topics include:

how AAS and FEDSIM work with federal agencies on determining the best methods acquiring IT products and professional services

how AAS often works for an agency to develop and deploy an acquisition that is technically difficult or beyond the capability to the agency contract shop

how AAS and FEDSIM drive business to other existing contracts, like OASIS, Alliant, SEWP and the NITAAC contracts

the creation of special contracts like the CDM BPA