Sports Listen

Trending:

A new branch of the armed forces?The latest on federal pay raisePhased retirement a success?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Amtower Off-Center

Home » Radio Interviews » Amtower Off-Center » All things AAS & FEDSIM

All things AAS & FEDSIM

July 2, 2017 6:21 pm < a min read
5 Shares

Download audio

(This show originally aired on April 24, 2017)

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews Tom Howder, the assistant commissioner for GSA’s Office of Assisted Acquisition Services (AAS) and Chris Hamm, director of FEDSIM (part of AAS), on how the government is acquiring IT products and services and where AAS fits.

Head shots of Howder and Hamm
Tom Howder & Chris Hamm

Topics include:

  • how AAS and FEDSIM work with federal agencies on determining the best methods acquiring IT products and professional services
  • how AAS often works for an agency to develop and deploy an acquisition that is technically difficult or beyond the capability to the agency contract shop
  • how AAS and FEDSIM drive business to other existing contracts, like OASIS, Alliant, SEWP and the NITAAC contracts
  • the creation of special contracts like the CDM BPA

Advertisement

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Alliant Amtower Off-Center CDM BPA Chris Hamm Contracts/Awards FedSIM GSA Mark Amtower NITAAC OASIS Radio Interviews SEWP Tom Howder
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Amtower Off-Center » All things AAS & FEDSIM
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Adm. John Richardson poses for selfie with athletes as DoD Warrior Games begin

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower initiates federal flood-control program

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9748 -0.0044 2.80%
L 2020 25.6892 -0.0112 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.0193 6.52%
L 2040 30.9688 -0.0244 7.46%
L 2050 17.7830 -0.0155 8.30%
G Fund 15.3639 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8813 -0.0268 2.57%
C Fund 33.7574 0.0530 8.67%
S Fund 44.0346 0.0517 4.96%
I Fund 28.0699 -0.1875 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.