End of FY marketing challenges

July 16, 2017 5:58 pm < a min read
This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews Christina Morrison of VMware and Peter Jacobs of Akima on marketing issues impacting the end of the fiscal year.

Head shot of Morrison and Jacobs
Christina Morrison & Peter Jacobs

Topics include:

  • the impact of having the budget approved late in the FY
  • preparing for FY in a year-round marketing mode building momentum at Q4
  • issues facing both product and services companies  as end of FY approaches
  • setting up the pipeline and demand generation well in advance of the 4th quarter
  • working with field sales to create programs

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

