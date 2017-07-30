Sports Listen

New rules of marketing & PR

July 30, 2017 6:06 pm < a min read
Head shot of David Meerman Scott
David Meerman Scott

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews best-selling business author and speaker David Meerman Scott.  Scott’s The New Rules of Marketing and PR just went into its 6th edition.

Topics include:

  • the power and reach of web 2.0 tools and tactics
  • the long tail of the web
  • how good content can drive traffic for large and small companies
  • how to leverage newsjacking
  • sonic branding

