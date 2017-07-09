Sports Listen

Amtower Off-Center

The age of procurement uncertainty

The age of procurement uncertainty

July 9, 2017 5:49 pm < a min read
head shot of Michael Fischetti
Michael Fischetti,executive director, the National Contract Management Association

(This show originally aired on June 26, 2017)

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews Micahel Fischetti, executive director of the National Contract Management Association. The main focus of the discussion revolves around uncertainties in:

  • funding
  • priorities
  • programs
  • FY2018
  • all leading to increased costs for both government and industry during the procurement process.

Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

