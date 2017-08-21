Sports Listen

Amtower Off-Center

Events, IT, the channel in GovCon

August 21, 2017 5:21 pm < a min read
This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews Mike Smoyer, Jim Bejoian, and David Blankenhorn  on a variety of topics, including:

  • recent changes in top management at DLT;
  • Ricoh’s multiple roles in the federal market, including e-discovery
  • the role of events in the government ecosystem, including the upcoming 930Gov
  • expectations for the end of FY
Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

