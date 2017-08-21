Events, IT, the channel in GovCon

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.
|Aug 18, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.0472
|-0.0011
|3.69%
|L 2020
|25.7960
|-0.0040
|5.96%
|L 2030
|28.8414
|-0.0083
|8.53%
|L 2040
|31.1020
|-0.0108
|9.78%
|L 2050
|17.8559
|-0.0072
|10.91%
|G Fund
|15.4104
|0.0009
|1.36%
|F Fund
|18.0480
|0.0006
|2.92%
|C Fund
|33.8853
|-0.0612
|11.59%
|S Fund
|42.9619
|-0.0492
|8.61%
|I Fund
|28.6429
|0.0618
|17.39%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.