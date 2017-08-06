Section 801 alert!

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.
|Aug 04, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.1055
|0.0004
|3.69%
|L 2020
|25.9708
|0.0025
|5.96%
|L 2030
|29.1825
|0.0062
|8.53%
|L 2040
|31.5443
|0.0087
|9.78%
|L 2050
|18.1500
|0.0066
|10.91%
|G Fund
|15.3971
|0.0009
|1.36%
|F Fund
|17.9891
|-0.0365
|2.92%
|C Fund
|34.5552
|0.0651
|11.59%
|S Fund
|44.3499
|0.1875
|8.61%
|I Fund
|29.0524
|-0.1134
|17.39%
