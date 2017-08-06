Sports Listen

Section 801 alert!

August 6, 2017 5:34 pm < a min read
Head shot of Jonathan Aronie
Jonathan Aronie, Sheppard Mullin

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews government contracts expert and attorney Jonathan Aronie of Shepperd Mullin. The blog mentioned is www.governmentcontractslawblog.com.

Topics discussed include:

  • Section 801 of the Defense Authorization bill,which will mandate the use of an online marketplace for DOD
  • the issues surrounding TDR
  • the future of GSA Schedules
  • price-to-value issues in contracting
  • protests

