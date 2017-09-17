Hot topics in government marketing

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.
|Sep 15, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.1962
|0.0102
|3.92%
|L 2020
|26.1418
|0.0252
|6.18%
|L 2030
|29.4451
|0.0456
|8.74%
|L 2040
|31.8630
|0.0582
|9.97%
|L 2050
|18.3510
|0.0383
|11.07%
|G Fund
|15.4362
|0.0008
|1.55%
|F Fund
|18.0803
|0.0001
|3.86%
|C Fund
|34.9873
|0.0688
|11.93%
|S Fund
|44.9789
|0.1712
|8.16%
|I Fund
|29.3879
|0.0792
|17.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.