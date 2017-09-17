Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Amtower Off-Center
 
...

Hot topics in government marketing

September 17, 2017 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Download audio

Head shot of Lou Anne Brossman
Lou Anne Brossman, Government Marketing University

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews marketing pro Lou Anne Brossman of Government Marketing University on the state of government marketing and the October 13 GAIN conference.

Topics include:

  • the role of content marketing
  • LinkedIn and social selling
  • events in GovCon
  • account/agency based marketing (ABM)
  • the GAIN conference

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Related Topics
account based marketing Acquisition Acquisition Policy Amtower Off-Center content marketing Contracting Contracts/Awards GAIN 2017 government marketing Government Marketing University LinkedIn lou anne brossman Mark Amtower Radio Interviews social media

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.