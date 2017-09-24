All things SEWP

Listen Live Sports

(This show originally aired on August 14, 2017)

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews NASA SEWP Program Manager Joanne Woytek regarding some new initiatives at SEWP.

headshot of Joanne Woytek
Joanne Woytek, program manager, NASA SEWP V

Topics include:

  • the Established Authorized Reseller Program
  • the quality assurance team making certain all parts sold through SEWP match the EPEAT database (true part number)
  • new content for government buyers on how to use SEWP, including twice monthly webinars and a new video
  • SEWP sales for FY 16 and some speculation on FY17

