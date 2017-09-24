All things SEWP

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.
|Sep 22, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.2155
|0.0098
|3.92%
|L 2020
|26.1853
|0.0232
|6.18%
|L 2030
|29.5213
|0.0411
|8.74%
|L 2040
|31.9603
|0.0525
|9.97%
|L 2050
|18.4156
|0.0343
|11.07%
|G Fund
|15.4425
|0.0009
|1.55%
|F Fund
|18.0532
|0.0147
|3.86%
|C Fund
|35.0180
|0.0231
|11.93%
|S Fund
|45.4259
|0.1504
|8.16%
|I Fund
|29.5932
|0.1244
|17.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.