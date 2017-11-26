Listen Live Sports

Bidding to win

November 26, 2017
 
Head shot of Helene Johnson
Helene Johnson, principal,
Bid2Win Consulting

(This show originally aired on October 30, 2017)

This week on "Amtower Off Center", host Mark Amtower interviews capture guru Helene Johnson  on a variety of issues around winning contracts.

Topics include:

  • what exactly does “capture” entail and what is the process?
  • the role of strategy
  • is capture impeded by the continuing resolution?
  • how to know that an incumbent is vulnerable
  • developing and deploying a win theme

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

