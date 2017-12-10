Listen Live Sports

The 2017 Federal Media & Marketing Study

December 10, 2017 8:09 pm
 
Group photo of Mark Amtower and Lisa Dezzutti
Mark Amtower & Lisa Dezzutti

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews Market Connections President & CEO Lisa Dezzutti,  on the recently released 9th Annual Federal Media and Marketing Study.

Topics include:

  • study background and demographics
  • state of GovCon media (print is alive! – and time spent with publications is up)
  • credible news & content vs “fake news” – what works
  • events

 

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

