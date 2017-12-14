(This show originally aired on October 2 & November 12, 2017)

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower is joined by Jim FitzGibbon, a fellow LinkedIn pioneer.

A little background: we had never met before the interview. We connected on LinkedIn almost 7 years ago and Jim stays on my radar by usually being the first name of “mutual connections” when people reach out to connect.

So I reached out to him to see how he uses LinkedIn in his consulting business.

Topics include: