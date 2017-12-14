Listen Live Sports

Connecting the dots with LinkedIn

December 14, 2017 6:06 pm
 
Head shot of Jim FitzGibbon
Jim FitzGibbon, CEO, SDG America

(This show originally aired on October 2 & November 12, 2017)

This week on “Amtower Off Center”,  host Mark Amtower is joined by Jim FitzGibbon, a fellow LinkedIn pioneer.

A little background: we had never met before the interview.  We connected on LinkedIn almost 7 years ago and Jim stays on my radar by usually being the first name of “mutual connections” when people reach out to connect.

So I reached out to him to see how he uses LinkedIn in his consulting business.

Topics include:

  • when  Jim started using LinkedIn (2003)
  • the early days of LinkedIn (not much to do)
  • how he uses it to vet prospects and look for leads
  • how his profile attracts qualified leads

