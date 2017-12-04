Listen Live Sports

Section 809 Panel & Impediments to DoD Contracting

December 4, 2017 5:46 pm
 
This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews Dee Lee, former Administrator, OFPP and currently Chair of the Section 809 Panel, reviewing all DoD procurement and contracting procedures.

Photo of Mark Amtower and Dee Lee
Mark Amtower & Dee Lee

Topics include:

  • the traditional “industrial base” vs today’s dynamic defense marketplace
  • the antiquated patchwork contracting system vs current and emerging DoD/uniformed   services needs
  • the “50 Worst” challenge- asking 1102s and others to share their biggest impediments in government contracting – submit your suggestion at www.section809panel.org/50worst

 

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

