Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Amtower Off-Center
 
...

A recap of 2017: Part 1

January 8, 2018 7:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Download audio

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower wrapped up 2017 with Federal News Radio’s Jason Miller, Nick Wakeman and Bob Lohfeld. Part one of a two part interview.

Topics include:

head shot of Miller, Wakeman and Lohfeld
Jason Miller, Nick Wakeman & Bob Lohfeld
  • The continuing importance of GWACs, with a focus on Alliant 2
  • Category management, phase two with OMB pushing “Best in class” contracts
  • Operating on yet another CR
  • M&A highlights
  • An early obituary for LPTA?

 

Advertisement

        Insight by Booz Allen Hamilton: NASA, National Science Foundation, Transportation Department and Navy CIOs share insights on the government digital workforce.

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Alliant 2 Amtower Off-Center Bob Lohfeld Category management Congress continuing resolution Contracting Contracts/Awards GWACs Jason Miller Legislation Lohfeld Consulting Group LPTA Mark Amtower mergers and acquisitions Nick Wakeman Radio Interviews Washington Technology

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NY National Guard shovels out

Today in History

1790: Washington delivers first State of the Union

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jan 08, 2018 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.6539 0.0072 6.19%
L 2020 27.1346 0.0136 9.86%
L 2030 31.2132 0.0231 14.54%
L 2040 34.0900 0.0289 16.77%
L 2050 19.7986 0.0189 18.81%
G Fund 15.5486 0.0030 2.33%
F Fund 18.0595 -0.0004 3.82%
C Fund 38.6626 0.0647 21.82%
S Fund 49.4383 0.1451 18.22%
I Fund 31.5810 -0.0278 25.42%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.