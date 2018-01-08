A recap of 2017: Part 1

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.
|Jan 08, 2018
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.6539
|0.0072
|6.19%
|L 2020
|27.1346
|0.0136
|9.86%
|L 2030
|31.2132
|0.0231
|14.54%
|L 2040
|34.0900
|0.0289
|16.77%
|L 2050
|19.7986
|0.0189
|18.81%
|G Fund
|15.5486
|0.0030
|2.33%
|F Fund
|18.0595
|-0.0004
|3.82%
|C Fund
|38.6626
|0.0647
|21.82%
|S Fund
|49.4383
|0.1451
|18.22%
|I Fund
|31.5810
|-0.0278
|25.42%
|Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.