A recap of 2017: Part 2

January 12, 2018 7:47 am
 
This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower wrapped  up 2017 and started looking into 2018 with Jason Miller, Nick Wakeman  and Bob Lohfeld. Part two of a two part interview.

head shot of Miller, Wakeman and Lohfeld
Jason Miller, Nick Wakeman & Bob Lohfeld

Topics include:

  • OTAs (other transactional authorities) on the rise at DOD?
  • the emergence of “centers of excellence”
  • contracts to watch for, including Encore III and SePaort NxG

 

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

