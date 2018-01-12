A recap of 2017: Part 2

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.
|Jan 11, 2018
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.6863
|0.0268
|6.19%
|L 2020
|27.2111
|0.0625
|9.86%
|L 2030
|31.3663
|0.1237
|14.54%
|L 2040
|34.2885
|0.1608
|16.77%
|L 2050
|19.9306
|0.1069
|18.81%
|G Fund
|15.5517
|0.0010
|2.33%
|F Fund
|18.0310
|0.0244
|3.82%
|C Fund
|38.9572
|0.2750
|21.82%
|S Fund
|50.0579
|0.7233
|18.22%
|I Fund
|31.7895
|0.0156
|25.42%
|Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.