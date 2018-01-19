The real cost of CRs and shutdowns

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.
|Jan 18, 2018
|L Income
|19.7283
|-0.0081
|6.19%
|L 2020
|27.3065
|-0.0192
|9.86%
|L 2030
|31.5506
|-0.0383
|14.54%
|L 2040
|34.5222
|-0.0500
|16.77%
|L 2050
|20.0830
|-0.0330
|18.81%
|G Fund
|15.5588
|0.0010
|2.33%
|F Fund
|17.9755
|-0.0303
|3.82%
|C Fund
|39.3897
|-0.0607
|21.82%
|S Fund
|49.9185
|-0.2118
|18.22%
|I Fund
|32.2214
|-0.0357
|25.42%
|Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.