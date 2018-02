This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower celebrates starting his 12th year on Federal News Radio with two industry marketing veterans, Lou Anne Brossman and Anne Marie Clark of Government Marketing University.

The show’s theme, “The more things change…” addresses several facets of marketing to the government, including:

content marketing and the evolution of the formats where content can be offered.

the rise of account/agency-based marketing (ABM).

media relations and PR, and the value it still brings to the table despite¬† the “democratization” of media by venues like YouTube.

events, including both large and small, and how large events have given way to smaller, more focused events.

the role of subject matter experts and ‘trusted advisors.”

online and offline networking in a relationship driven market.