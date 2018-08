Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

(This show originally aired on April 20, 2018)

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Washington Technology Editor Nick Wakeman on the state of the GovCon market now that the budget has been approved and is in play.

Advertisement

Topics discussed include: