(This show originally aired on August 13, 2018)

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews self-proclaimed proposal process “geek” Carl Dickson, founder of PropLibrary.com and CapturePlanning.com on a variety of issues.

Topics from the 2018 Federal Contractor Study included:

the importance of developing the thought leader and subject matter position

differentiating from your competitors

developing “win themes” for proposals

and positioning for re-competes

Dickson also discussed his article from PropLibrary: “4 Ways a Small company can beat its much larger competitors”