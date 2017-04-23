Sports Listen

Appalachian Power chief looks toward renewable energy

April 23, 2017
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — New Appalachian Power Co. President Chris Beam says the utility doesn’t plan to build coal plants anytime soon and that electricity from renewable energy sources is what potential business customers want.

Beam tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2p6hPj4 ) that Appalachian Power still relies on large coal-fired plants. But he says the company is working on plans to add to its wind-generation capacity in southern West Virginia.

Beam is a Wheeling native who understands the role of coal in West Virginia’s economy and culture. But he says historic changes in the electric power industry are occurring nationwide.

Beam took over as president of Charleston-based Appalachian Power in early January. The company serves about 1 million customers in southern West Virginia, Tennessee and Virginia.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

