Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Cement multinational CEO resigns…

Cement multinational CEO resigns after Syria deals

By master
and The Associated Press April 24, 2017 2:11 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — Cement group LafargeHolcim says its chief executive officer is resigning, weeks after the multinational acknowledged that its branch in northern Syria had struck deals with armed groups so that it could keep business there running.

The resignation of Eric Olsen is effective July 15, the company said Monday. The statement did not mention the internal investigation into the Syria branch, which the company in March acknowledged funneled money to armed groups in 2013 and 2014 to guarantee safe passage for employees and supply its plant.

French NGO Sherpa filed a complaint accusing the company of maintaining commercial relations with the Islamic State group.

Under Olsen’s leadership, Lafarge merged with Swiss company Holcim in 2015 to create LafargeHolcim, the world’s largest cement maker. Lafarge’s Syrian plant stopped operating in September 2014.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Cement multinational CEO resigns…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.