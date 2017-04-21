Transit officials: NYC subway service now ‘fairly normal’

NEW YORK (AP) — A Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman says New York City subway service is “fairly normal” following an hourslong power outage that caused major delays.

Kevin Ortiz says an MTA generator restored signal power around 11:30 a.m. Friday and residual delays cleared up by the afternoon.

Trains still had to bypass the station at Seventh Avenue and 53rd Street in Manhattan, where the power went out around 7:30 a.m.

Con Edison says one of its electrical lines triggered the outage. Spokesman Allan Drury says it’s not clear how long the repairs will take or how the failure occurred.

Advertisement

Ortiz said some passengers were stranded on trains.

Some cars were dark except for phone lights and some riders say their commutes took two or three hours. Stations were packed.