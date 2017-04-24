Sports Listen

Trending:

DISA: Life after CACWhere diversity hiring falls shortWill DoD get its 2017 money?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Egypt's tourism officials insist…

Egypt’s tourism officials insist popular sites are safe

By master April 24, 2017 2:19 pm < a min read
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Egypt’s tourism levels are still around a third of what they once were, and despite security concerns Egypt’s tourism minister insists the country’s popular Red Sea resorts and Ancient Egyptian sites are “safe” and “airports are secure”.

Mohamed Yehia Rashed says Germany currently represents the largest visitor market to Egypt followed by Saudi Arabia.

Chairman of Egypt’s Tourism Authority Hicham al-Demairi says around 5.3 million tourists visited Egypt in 2016, and that the country is aiming to lure between 7 and 10 million this year. Rather than rely on traditional markets like the UK and Russia, he says Egypt is working on new strategies that target Latin American, Eastern European and Asian travelers.

Both were speaking to The Associated Press on Monday at the Arabian Travel Market convention in Dubai.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Business News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Egypt's tourism officials insist…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers train on boat-handling techniques

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.