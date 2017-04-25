Firefighters still dousing hot spots at massive fire scene

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Firefighters are still dousing hot spots after a massive fire at a seven-story apartment building under construction near the University of Maryland.

News outlets report that firefighters are working Tuesday to keep the fire that consumed the roof of the College Park building the size of a city block from flaring up again.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS officials estimate the loss at $39 million and say the cause is under investigation. They say it’s the largest loss estimate in the department’s history.

More than 200 firefighters and medics were called to the scene after the blaze broke out Monday morning and it wasn’t considered under control until mid-afternoon.

Thick smoke closed the nearby campus early and residents of a neighboring apartment building were relocated until evening.