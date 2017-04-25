Sports Listen

Trending:

Shutdown a no-go?Cuts to civilian DoD jobs?TSP director stepping down
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » McDonald's says key sales…

McDonald’s says key sales figure climbs globally

By master April 25, 2017 8:22 am 1 min read
Share

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — McDonald’s says a key sales figure rose in the first quarter, including in the flagship U.S. market where it has been promoting different sizes of Big Macs and drink deals.

The world’s largest burger chain says global sales rose 4 percent at established locations. In the U.S., the figure rose 1.7 percent as the company pushes to revive its business by improving the image of its food. The push includes plans to use fresh instead of frozen beef for its Quarter Pounders starting sometime next year.

The Oak Brook, Illinois company did not immediately say whether the higher sales in the U.S. reflected higher customer visits, higher average spending per visit, or a mix of both. McDonald’s has said it would work on increasing customer visits, after suffering four straight years of declines in the metric. But it noted that its U.S. business “continues to focus its efforts on driving guest count growth.”

For the quarter, McDonald’s Corp. reported a profit of $1.21 billion, or $1.47 per share. Analysts expected $1.32 per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Total revenue was $5.68 billion, also beating the $5.48 billion analysts expected.

McDonald’s shares have risen 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 6 percent. The stock has climbed 7 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCD

_____

Keywords: McDonald’s, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

Hiring freeze or thaw? What OMB’s memo really says
Related Topics
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » McDonald's says key sales…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman inaugurates White House bowling alley

Fed Photo of the Day

President Trump congratulates record-breaking astronaut

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7998 0.0582 1.73%
L 2020 25.3319 0.1523 2.91%
L 2030 28.1623 0.2652 4.13%
L 2040 30.2936 0.3341 4.73%
L 2050 17.3557 0.2175 5.28%
G Fund 15.3001 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.7518 -0.0275 0.93%
C Fund 32.9402 0.3536 6.07%
S Fund 43.3001 0.4822 4.57%
I Fund 26.9514 0.6699 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.