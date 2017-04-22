Sports Listen

Portland to host international forum on scallops

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 8:40 am < a min read
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Scientists and fishing industry members are gathering in Maine’s largest city for a week-long forum about one of the most valuable shellfish in the Atlantic Ocean.

The International Pectinid Workshop is a biennial event dedicated entirely to scallops. It is taking place in Portland and runs until Tuesday.

The organizers say the conference is designed to bring together researchers, industry professionals and students to share research and information about management practices. Saturday’s events include a session about the role of diseases in the scallop fishery.

Scallops are a worldwide food resource. The U.S. sea scallop fishery was worth more than $400 million in 2015.

