United delays CEO’s ascent to the role of chairman

DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines says its CEO won’t add the title of chairman next year as planned, as fallout continues from the violent removal of a passenger from a plane this month.
United said Friday that CEO Oscar Munoz proposed rewriting his employment contract to remove the expectation that he would become chairman at the 2018 annual meeting of parent United Continental Holdings Inc.
Munoz was named CEO in September 2015.
Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).