US gas prices rise 3 cents over 2 weeks, to $2.46 a gallon

The Associated Press April 23, 2017
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline jumped 3 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.46.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that consumers could see price increases slow as crude oil costs drop.

The national average is 28 cents per gallon above the price a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.04 a gallon Friday. The lowest was in Jackson, Mississippi, at $2.09 per gallon.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
The U.S. average diesel price is $2.59, up 1 cent from two weeks ago.

