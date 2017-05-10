Sports Listen

$10K bill for getting car stuck in newly poured concrete

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 2:06 pm < a min read
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A driver could be facing a $10,000 bill after he plowed into newly poured concrete in Lincoln, Nebraska, and became stuck.

The accident occurred Wednesday on a portion of a road repair project in the state capital. Police spokeswoman Angela Sands said Friday that police won’t cite the driver, 19-year-old Shadrach Yasiah. A police incident report says it wasn’t obvious that the concrete wasn’t dry and that Yasiah drove into it through a 24-foot (7-meter) gap between traffic control cones.

Associated Press attempts to contact Yasiah were not successful.

City engineer Thomas Shafer says the driver is responsible for the repairs. He says the contactor estimated it will cost more than $10,000 to pay for removing the car, scraping out the ruined slurry, repouring more and finishing it.

