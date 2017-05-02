Sports Listen

2 Syrian terror suspects stopped in Sicily during G7 meeting

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 11:17 am < a min read
ROME (AP) — The Italian news agency ANSA is reporting that two Syrians have been detained in Sicily on terrorism suspicions even as seven top world leaders were meeting elsewhere on the Italian island.

ANSA reported Saturday that Italian anti-terrorism police detained the two Syrians after they arrived on a ferry from Malta in the port of Pozzallo, which is 130 kilometers (80 miles) from where Group of Seven leaders were meeting.

The report says the police found images on their phones of suicide bombers with explosive belts. They appeared to have ties to Libya.

One of the two is a minor, the other 25. Both had been registered in Italy previously as refugees.

