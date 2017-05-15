Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, today at 12:30 p.m.

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Albania blocks 26 tons…

Albania blocks 26 tons of bad poultry imported from Brazil

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 9:29 am < a min read
Share

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities say they have blocked 26 metric tons of poultry imported from Brazil because it was found to contain high levels of salmonella.

A statement Monday of the Food National Authority said the poultry had arrived at the Durres port some days ago.

It was imported from a local company which is under investigation, it added.

Brazil is a main source of poultry and pork for Albanian companies.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s data center optimization strategy with analysis from Justice and State departments. Register now for the free webinar.
Advertisement

Authorities say that since spring this year after the news of the bad meat exports they regularly have checked meat coming from Brazil.

Related Topics
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Albania blocks 26 tons…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

CPB Honors Agents with 5K Run and booth handing out memorabilia

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.