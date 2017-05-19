Sports Listen

Ambulance stolen from hospital, man in custody

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 8:39 am < a min read
CHEVERLY, Md. (AP) — An ambulance stolen from a hospital in Washington’s Maryland suburbs has been recovered and a man is in custody.

Prince George’s County Police spokesman Officer Tyler Hunter says the unoccupied ambulance was taken from Prince George’s Hospital Center early Friday. An officer spotted the ambulance and began to follow it. Maryland State Police and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office joined in.

Video shows at least a dozen police vehicle following the ambulance down a highway.

The ambulance headed into Charles County, but returned to Prince George’s County, where it stopped in Temple Hills. Hunter says a man was taken into custody and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hunter says it’s not clear why the man took the ambulance or how he was injured.

