Another Virginia craft beer company expanding

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 3:49 am < a min read
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Another Virginia craft beer company is announcing expansion.

Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery said recently it is planning to spend $14 million to open a new brewery in Lynchburg and expand its current facility in Goochland County.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe approved $300,000 in state grants for the expansion.

Virginia’s craft beer scene is rapidly growing, and the state has invested millions in goosing the industry along.

The company said its Lynchburg brewery will focus on sour beer production and barrel-aged brews. Linckinghole grows many of its own ingredients on a 290-acre (117-hectare) farm.

