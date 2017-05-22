Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » APNewsBreak: 2 more leaks…

APNewsBreak: 2 more leaks found along Dakota Access pipeline

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 4:13 pm < a min read
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline and a feeder line leaked more than 100 gallons (380 liters) of oil in North Dakota in March.

A state Health Department database shows 84 gallons (320 liters) spilled at a pipeline terminal in Watford City March 3. Dakota Access developer Energy Transfer Partners says the line is operated by a connecting shipper.

An agency of the federal Department of Transportation reports that 20 gallons (75 liters) leaked March 5 at an above-ground Dakota Access station in rural Mercer County. Both spills have been cleaned up.

The pipeline also leaked 84 gallons of oil at a rural pump station in South Dakota on April 4.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

Pipeline opponents say leaks bolster their demands for further environmental review. ETP says the North Dakota-to-Illinois pipeline is safe.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » APNewsBreak: 2 more leaks…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Agency employees participate in Bike to Work Day

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.