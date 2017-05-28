Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Asian shares muted as…

Asian shares muted as investors await raft of economic data

By KELVIN CHAN May 28, 2017 10:36 pm 2 min read
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — Stock markets in Asia were subdued in holiday-thinned trading Monday as investors hunkered down ahead of a raft of economic data later this week that will provide fresh insight into the world economy.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.2 percent to 19,726.55 and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5 percent to 2,367.89. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.2 percent to 25,599.94 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3 percent to 5,737.40. Markets in mainland China as well as the U.S. and Britain are closed for holidays.

GLOBAL OUTLOOK: A full slate of economic reports this week will give investors plenty to digest, beginning with Eurozone business and consumer confidence readings on Tuesday. China’s latest official factory and service industry purchasing managers’ indexes, out Wednesday, will be among the most watched, with analysts watching to see if the gauge indicates that manufacturing growth momentum slows further. The ISM index for U.S. manufacturing is due a day later. U.S. private and official payroll numbers are also scheduled for release. They’ll give fresh clues on employment and hiring the world’s No. 1 economy and could bolster Fed policymakers’ reasoning as they prepare to gradually raise interest rates again.

MARKET TALK: “The forecast today is subdued trading. Muted market action on Friday night, holidays in the U.K. and U.S. tonight and a data deluge starting tomorrow all militate against major market moves,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets. “Investors and trader may hold out for important reads on the world’s largest economies this week.”

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

WALL STREET: Major U.S. benchmarks eked out tiny gains on Friday, adding a seventh day to their winning streak. The S&P 500 index crept up 0.75 points to 2,415.82. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.67 points to 21,080.28. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.1 percent to 6,210.19.

ENERGY: Oil futures were fairly steady after their bounce at the end of last week. Benchmark U.S. crude dipped 1 cent to $49.79 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 90 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $49.80 a barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, slipped 3 cents to $52.12 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar edged higher to 111.38 yen from 111.32 yen. The euro fell to $1.1168 from $1.1185.

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Asian shares muted as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.