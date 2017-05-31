Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Birkin bag sells for…

Birkin bag sells for record $380,000 at Hong Kong auction

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 5:21 am < a min read
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — Christie’s says a luxury handbag has shattered the world auction record in Hong Kong.

The auction house didn’t identify the buyer of the matte white crocodile skin Hermes Birkin bag with 18 karat gold and diamond hardware at Wednesday’s sale.

It fetched 2.94 million Hong Kong dollars ($380,000), which Christie’s says is a record for any handbag sold at auction.

The price surpasses the record set a year ago when Christie’s auctioned a similar Birkin bag for $300,000.

Advertisement

The highly coveted bag was created in 1984 by French luxury label Hermes in honor of British singer and actress Jane Birkin. It’s famous for a stratospheric price tag, celebrity owners and a years-long waiting list.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Birkin bag sells for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver somersaults at NY Aquarium during Fleet Week

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.