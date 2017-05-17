Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Bratton named AP's US…

Bratton named AP’s US West deputy director for newsgathering

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 12:44 pm < a min read
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — The Associated Press has named Anna Jo Bratton as deputy director of newsgathering for the U.S. West, a new position overseeing breaking news and enterprise in 13 states.

The appointment was made Wednesday by Anna Johnson, AP’s news director for the West region. Bratton is based in Phoenix, the AP’s regional publishing center for the western United States.

Bratton will lead newsgathering in all media formats in the region, with an emphasis on driving the top breaking news and enterprise stories.

The AP is merging its text, photo and video operations at its U.S. regional centers as part of a restructuring similar to one the cooperative has completed overseas.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about data center optimization strategies at the Justice and State departments.
Advertisement

The reorganized AP will be fully cross-format, with multimedia journalists and integrated editing desks reporting to a streamlined management structure.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Bratton named AP's US…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: FBI continues investigation into supposed pornographic lyrics of the song “Louie, Louie.”

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Perdue makes himself at home at USDA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8921 0.0102 2.24%
L 2020 25.5429 0.0246 3.69%
L 2030 28.5083 0.0416 5.24%
L 2040 30.7209 0.0522 6.00%
L 2050 17.6288 0.0335 6.69%
G Fund 15.3212 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7680 0.0136 1.75%
C Fund 33.3608 -0.0163 7.16%
S Fund 43.2437 -0.0257 5.78%
I Fund 28.0493 0.2406 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.