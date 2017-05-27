Sports Listen

British Airways says computer outage causing global delays

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 6:28 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — British Airways says travelers are facing delays because of a failure of its computer systems worldwide.

The airline has apologized for what it calls an “IT systems outage” and says it is working to resolve the problem. It says in a tweet that Saturday’s problem is global.

Passengers at Heathrow Airport are reporting long lines at check-in and flight delays.

The problem comes on a holiday weekend, when thousands of Britons are travelling.

