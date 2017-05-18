Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Chevrolet to pull out…

Chevrolet to pull out of India, South Africa

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 8:08 am < a min read
Share

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Co. is pulling its Chevrolet brand out of India, South Africa and East Africa by the end of this year.

The company will retain its assembly plant in India but will only make vehicles for export. It is selling a plant in South Africa to Isuzu Motors.

GM says the changes will save the company $100 million per year. It will take a charge of $500 million in the second quarter to complete the actions

GM CEO Mary Barra said the company wants to focus on markets that will help its profitability and competitiveness. It also needs to spend more on future mobility projects like autonomous vehicles.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Earlier this spring GM exited the European market, selling its Opel and Vauxhall brands to PSA Group.

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Chevrolet to pull out…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

Fed Photo of the Day

South Dakota Air & Space Museum

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8389 -0.0532 2.24%
L 2020 25.3912 -0.1517 3.69%
L 2030 28.2338 -0.2745 5.24%
L 2040 30.3705 -0.3504 6.00%
L 2050 17.3976 -0.2312 6.69%
G Fund 15.3222 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8668 0.0988 1.75%
C Fund 32.7645 -0.5963 7.16%
S Fund 42.2779 -0.9658 5.78%
I Fund 27.7852 -0.2641 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.