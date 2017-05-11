Sports Listen

Trending:

What DATA Act means for agenciesDoD issues on the HillCensus director stepping down
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » China auto sales shrink…

China auto sales shrink in April as demand cools sharply

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 4:57 am < a min read
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — An industry group says China’s auto sales shrank in April as demand slowed sharply in the world’s biggest car market.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Thursday that sales of passenger cars, including minivans and SUVs, fell 3.7 percent last month over the same period a year ago to 1.7 million.

That’s down from a 1.7 percent sales growth in March.

The association said sport utility vehicles were the only segment that grew, with sales rising 11.1 percent over a year ago to 684,400.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Auto demand in China has been cooling since Beijing raised a sales tax at the start of the year.

The group said April was a weak month for China’s auto market, with production and sales both falling significantly.

Related Topics
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » China auto sales shrink…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1924: J. Edgar Hoover begins career at FBI

Fed Photo of the Day

Cannon House Office Building renewal project

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8616 0.0081 2.24%
L 2020 25.4778 0.0203 3.69%
L 2030 28.4052 0.0353 5.24%
L 2040 30.5947 0.0450 6.00%
L 2050 17.5498 0.0297 6.69%
G Fund 15.3156 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.6790 0.0005 1.75%
C Fund 33.3243 0.0502 7.16%
S Fund 43.3729 0.2063 5.78%
I Fund 27.5881 0.0365 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.