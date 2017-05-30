Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Consumer confidence slips in…

Consumer confidence slips in May but still at high levels

By MATT OTT May 30, 2017 10:20 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers were slightly less confident in May for the second straight month, but they remain bullish overall.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 117.9 from 120.3 in April. The index hit 124.9 in March, its highest mark in 16 years.

The index that measures consumers’ feelings about the current economic situation increased slightly, while the index measuring consumers’ sentiment about the future was down slightly.

Consumers’ outlook for the job market was also mixed.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Economists closely monitor the mood of consumers because their spending makes up about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.

Earlier Tuesday, the Commerce Department reported that consumer spending rose 0.4 percent in April, its best showing since December.

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Consumer confidence slips in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke walks sled dog at Denali Nat'l Park

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.