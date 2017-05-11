Sports Listen

Trending:

What DATA Act means for agenciesDoD issues on the HillCensus director stepping down
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » EU hails growth but…

EU hails growth but still concerned about jobs, investment

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 4:30 am < a min read
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says its economic recovery is continuing and is forecasting growth among the countries using the euro currency of 1.7 percent this year and 1.8 percent in 2018.

The European Commission said in its spring forecast on Thursday that economic growth in the full 28-nation EU is set to remain constant at 1.9 percent this year and next.

Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici welcomed the fact that Europe is entering its fifth year of growth and “that the high uncertainty that has characterized the past 12 months may be starting to ease.”

But he warned that “the euro area recovery in jobs and investment remains uneven. Tackling the causes of this divergence is the key challenge we must address in the months and years to come.”

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » EU hails growth but…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1924: J. Edgar Hoover begins career at FBI

Fed Photo of the Day

Cannon House Office Building renewal project

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8616 0.0081 2.24%
L 2020 25.4778 0.0203 3.69%
L 2030 28.4052 0.0353 5.24%
L 2040 30.5947 0.0450 6.00%
L 2050 17.5498 0.0297 6.69%
G Fund 15.3156 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.6790 0.0005 1.75%
C Fund 33.3243 0.0502 7.16%
S Fund 43.3729 0.2063 5.78%
I Fund 27.5881 0.0365 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.