EU hails growth but still concerned about jobs, investment

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says its economic recovery is continuing and is forecasting growth among the countries using the euro currency of 1.7 percent this year and 1.8 percent in 2018.

The European Commission said in its spring forecast on Thursday that economic growth in the full 28-nation EU is set to remain constant at 1.9 percent this year and next.

Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici welcomed the fact that Europe is entering its fifth year of growth and “that the high uncertainty that has characterized the past 12 months may be starting to ease.”

But he warned that “the euro area recovery in jobs and investment remains uneven. Tackling the causes of this divergence is the key challenge we must address in the months and years to come.”